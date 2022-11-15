Nirav Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.74% to Rs 2.77 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials remain constant at Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.74% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.773.7311.193.220.300.280.290.270.220.22

