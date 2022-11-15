Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.3310.06-3.685.170.560.720.240.480.200.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)