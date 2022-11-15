Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.3310.06 -27 OPM %-3.685.17 -PBDT0.560.72 -22 PBT0.240.48 -50 NP0.200.40 -50
