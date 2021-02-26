Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.56%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.5, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 334.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% jump in NIFTY and a 58.14% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.5, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.37% on the day, quoting at 14588.55. The Sensex is at 49284.86, down 3.44%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 148.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 20.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3928.6, down 2.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 268.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)