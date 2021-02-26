Eveready Industries India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2021.

Eveready Industries India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 311.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57623 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 17.86% to Rs 427.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52664 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd surged 14.56% to Rs 51.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd jumped 13.37% to Rs 76.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd advanced 7.71% to Rs 53.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

