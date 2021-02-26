IndusInd Bank snaps 3-day rising streak

IndusInd Bank dropped 4.21% to Rs 1,063 on BSE on profit booking after a recent rally.

Shares of IndusInd Bank grew 8.60% in the past three trading sessions to settle at Rs 1,109.75 yesterday, 25 February 2021, from its close of Rs 1,021.80 on Monday, 22 February 2021.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 57.401. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 955.92 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 685.05.

IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. The private lender's net profit tanked 34.4% to Rs 852.76 crore and total income fell 1.4% at Rs 8,946.96 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

