Maruti Suzuki announces price hike

Maruti Suzuki India announced price hike for different models due to increase in various input costs.

Maruti Suzuki India said that over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 December 2020. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.7% to settle at Rs 7,707.75 yesterday.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

