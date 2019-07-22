Hindustan Media Ventures spurts after stellar Q1

Hindustan Media Ventures was up 12.13% to Rs 92 at 13:57 IST on the BSE after net profit jumped 200% to Rs 39.67 crore on 3.8% decline in net sales to Rs 217.94 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The company's other income jumped 168.60% to Rs 21.73 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The company's EBITDA jumped 78.51% to Rs 34.56 crore during the period under review. The result was announced during market hours today, 22 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 300.68 points or 0.78% to 38,036.55.

On the BSE, 12000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 357 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 97.7 so far during the day. The stock had hit a low of Rs 80.05 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 190.5 on 26 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 80.05 on 22 July 2019.

Hindustan Media Ventures one of the leading print media companies in India in terms of readership. The company publishes and prints 'Hindustan', the third largest daily newspaper in India in terms of readership with a readership of 9.9 million readers.

