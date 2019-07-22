Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd tumbles around 6%

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.7, down 5.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 2.06% in NIFTY and a 13.7% lost in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.7, down 5.99% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 11312.75. The Sensex is at 37924.99, down 1.07%.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has lost around 16.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13234.4, down 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 138.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

