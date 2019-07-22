Eros International Media Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Eros International Media Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.55, down 4.91% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 2.06% in NIFTY and a 27.95% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Eros International Media Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.55, down 4.91% on the day as on 13:23 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 11312.75. The Sensex is at 37924.99, down 1.07%.Eros International Media Ltd has eased around 38.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Eros International Media Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2020.1, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62252 shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 1.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)