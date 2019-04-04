Godrej Properties add new residential property in Navi Mumbai

-
Godrej Properties announced the addition of a new residential project, in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Spread across 5 acres, this project will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly of modern residential apartments of various configurations.
The site is strategically located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals and residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.
