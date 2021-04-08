Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 239.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.42% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 239.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49954.08, up 0.59%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18333.35, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

