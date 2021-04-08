Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 1.9%, rises for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.38% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% gain in NIFTY and a 65.86% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49954.08, up 0.59%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 1.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32991.2, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 357.6, up 1.63% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 85.38% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% gain in NIFTY and a 65.86% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)