Bosch Ltd spikes 1.2%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14739.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.43% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% gain in NIFTY and a 80.51% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14739.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49954.08, up 0.59%. Bosch Ltd has dropped around 1.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9937, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18108 shares today, compared to the daily average of 35523 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14832.9, up 1.6% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 44.43% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% gain in NIFTY and a 80.51% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 73.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

