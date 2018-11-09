Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 1.68%

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.79%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 4.03%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.89%
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 22.7%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas Index Shed 10.5%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Falls 3.66%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Drops 2.11%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 2.17%
-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 29.37% over last one month compared to 8.35% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 1.68% today to trade at Rs 233.65. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.33% to quote at 13564.73. The index is up 8.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.65% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 15.71 % over last one year compared to the 5.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 29.37% over last one month compared to 8.35% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21991 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 450 on 08 Nov 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.45 on 05 Oct 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU