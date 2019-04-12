Hindustan Unilever Ltd stays supported

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1717.3, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 10.67% gain in and a 12.64% gain in the FMCG.

Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1717.3, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 11599.3. The Sensex is at 38619.15, up 0.03%. Ltd has dropped around 1.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30151.15, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1722.65, up 0.16% on the day. is up 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 10.67% gain in NIFTY and a 12.64% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 61.6 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)