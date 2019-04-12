SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter
Fortis Healthcare plunges; report says Supreme Court puts sale on hold
Yes Bank sells over 2% stake in Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Fortis Healthcare posts quarterly loss
-
TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2019.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2019.
SpiceJet Ltd spiked 6.67% to Rs 108 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd surged 5.96% to Rs 37.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd soared 4.84% to Rs 194.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8206 shares in the past one month.
Future Consumer Ltd added 4.06% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd spurt 3.96% to Rs 141.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47776 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU