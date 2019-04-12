SpiceJet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Broadcast Ltd, Ltd, and Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2019.

spiked 6.67% to Rs 108 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Broadcast Ltd surged 5.96% to Rs 37.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd soared 4.84% to Rs 194.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8206 shares in the past one month.

added 4.06% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Ltd spurt 3.96% to Rs 141.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47776 shares in the past one month.

