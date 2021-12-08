Hindustan Zinc board OKs interim dividend

The company's board on Monday approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 15 December 2021, as the record date for the same. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated time, the company said in a filing.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 1.33% higher at Rs 353.45 on BSE. This translates to a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The PSU company's net profit rose 3.97% to Rs 2017 crore on 7.68% rise in net sales to Rs 5958 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

