Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maximus International Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Mindteck (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2021.

Maximus International Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Mindteck (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2021.

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 6.74% to Rs 16.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2320 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 94.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6168 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31593 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 71.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84391 shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 138. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15978 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)