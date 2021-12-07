Nykaa corrects 13% in four days

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) fell 1.52% to Rs 2,158, extending losses for the fourth trading session.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce have fallen 13.4% in four consecutive sessions from their recent closing high of Rs 2,492.50 hit on 1 December 2021.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce entered the bourses on 10 November 2021. It was listed at Rs 2001, a premium of 77.87% to the issue price of Rs 1125. The initial public offer (IPO) of Nykaa was subscribed 81.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 October 2021 and it closed on 1 November 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

The stock trades 91.8% higher above its listing price of Rs 1,125. Meanwhile, it down 16.1% from its all time high of Rs 2,574 posted on 26 November 2021.

The E-Commerce firm in an exchange filing today announced that it opened 10 new stores across India. The company announced opening of a store in metropolitan cities Mumbai and Pune. The company also expanded its presence in Delhi by launching three new brick-and-mortar stores. Nykaa also announced a store opening in Jodhpur, Prayagraj and Rajkot. Lastly, the company opened new stores in Jayanagar, Bangalore.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle focused consumer technologies platforms. It offers 4,078 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications as of 31 August 2021.

The company's s consolidated net profit slumped 95.56% to Rs 1.2 crore on 46.62% increase in net sales to Rs 885.30 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profit before tax fell 95.71% to Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Revenue from operations grew 8% on sequential basis. Marketing support revenue grew by 68% YoY. Gross profit margin was at 42.7%, improving by 213 bps sequentially primarily led by increase in share of GMV from owned brands and increase in share of Fashion GMV.

EBITDA fell 48% year-on-year to Rs 28.8 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 3.3% in Q2 FY22, lower than 9.1% in Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)