Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 1784.15 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9526 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.39% to Rs 14.21. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1157.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1178.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 181.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 201.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35877 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd corrected 4.16% to Rs 116.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13788 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)