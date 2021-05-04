Hindustan Zinc Ltd extends losing spree

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 290.15, down 2.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.81% in last one year as compared to a 58.4% rally in NIFTY and a 189.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 290.15, down 2.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 14581.9. The Sensex is at 48586.41, down 0.27%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 16.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4952.45, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

