Hindustan Zinc Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 281.7, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15832.4. The Sensex is at 52949.07, up 0.29%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost around 18.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 19.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5313.05, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

