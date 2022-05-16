Tata Power gains after unit bags 300 MW solar project from NHPC

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1731 cr
NHPC awards EPC contracts for development of 1000 MW solar PV project
ITI inaugurates 100 KW captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow
NHPC gains on signing promoters agreement with GEDCO
Tata Power Solar commissions 160MW AC solar project at Jetsar, Rajasthan
-
Tata Power Company rose 1.32% to Rs 225.80 after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Power Solar, bagged a 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1731 crore from NHPC.The project site, located in Rajasthan, will be developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).
The project will be completed within 18 months and it aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions. It is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually. Cells and modules made in India would be used in the project installation, the company said in a statement.
Tata Power Solar is one of India's largest integrated solar companies. With this win, the company's pending order book reaches Rs 13,500 crore and the total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.
Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation (renewable, hydro and thermal power), transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistic, trading and consumer-facing solar rooftop and electric vehicle charging businesses.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company reported 28% rise in net profit to Rs 503.11 crore on 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 11,959.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 70.95%.
Shares of NHPC was up 1.92% at Rs 31.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU