Bharat Forge gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% to Rs 231 cr

-
ALSO READ
SBI Card Q4 PAT grows 231% YoY to Rs 581 cr
SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 231.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Bharat Forge set to acquire Coimbatore based - JS Auto Cast Foundry India
Bharat Forge reports Q3 PAT at Rs 421 cr
Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 2.45%, gains for five straight sessions
-
Shares of Bharat Forge rallied 3.42% to Rs 650.65 after the company reported a 9.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 231.85 crore on a 71.5% increase in net sales to Rs 3,573.09 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Consolidated profit before tax grew 25% to Rs 336.6 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 269.26 crore in Q4 FY21.
Total expenses surged 79% to Rs 3,295.6 crore with cost of raw materials consumed rising 68.88% to Rs 1,547.49 crore during the period under review.
On full year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1077 crore in financial year ended 2022 as compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 127 crore posted in financial year ended 2021. The company reported a 65% rise in net sales to Rs 10,461.07 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Commenting on the performance, B.N. Kalyani, chairman & MD of the company said, "The company ended the year on a strong note with topline growing by 28% to Rs 16,741 million driven by pickup in both domestic & export markets. EBITDA margins at 25.7% in Q4 FY22 were maintained as compared to Q4 FY21, despite cost inflationary pressures. PBT for the quarter at Rs 3,520 million was a growth of 40.3% as compared to Q4 FY21.
At a consolidated level, we expect FY23 to be a strong year characterized by topline growth coupled with strong cashflows, ramp up of the US aluminium operations, revenue contribution from the newer verticals and a further diversified revenue mix. For the standalone business, we expect continued growth in the key markets across all sectors. Easing of cost pressures & supply chain tightness will provide a fillip to the end demand across geographies."
Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicle), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining and general engineering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU