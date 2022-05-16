L&T Technology Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.09% rally in NIFTY and a 14.32% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15832.4. The Sensex is at 52949.07, up 0.29%.L&T Technology Services Ltd has lost around 20.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29624.85, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3416.2, down 2.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

