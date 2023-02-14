JUST IN
Hittco Tools standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Hittco Tools declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.761.73 2 OPM %25.0028.32 -PBDT0.370.48 -23 PBT0.180.28 -36 NP0.180.28 -36

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

