Hittco Tools standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hittco Tools standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the December 2022 quarter
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 84.20% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Hittco Tools declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.761.73 2 OPM %25.0028.32 -PBDT0.370.48 -23 PBT0.180.28 -36 NP0.180.28 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU