Hittco Tools standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Hittco Tools declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.761.7325.0028.320.370.480.180.280.180.28

