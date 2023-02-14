Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 91.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 62.92 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 91.49% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 62.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.9254.618.2313.905.914.793.552.613.601.88

