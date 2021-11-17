Home First Finance plans to raise Rs 99 crore via bonds

Home First Finance Company India in an exchange filing on Tuesday announced that it is planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The meeting of Committee of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22 November 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore, the NBFC said in an exchange filing.

Home First Finance Company India is a technology driven affordable housing finance company (HFC) focused on first-time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It primarily offers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes.

The housing finance company's net profit surged to Rs 44.87 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 14.33 crore in Q2 FY21. Total income increased by 34.3% YoY to Rs 146.16 crore during the quarter. Total CRAR was at 56.4% and Tier I capital stood at 55.2% as on 30 September 2021.

Shares of Home First Finance ended 0.44% higher at Rs 736.55 on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)