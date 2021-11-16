Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2021.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd crashed 6.34% to Rs 518 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28909 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 500.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41165 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 693. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48466 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd shed 4.16% to Rs 1726.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5934 shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd corrected 4.09% to Rs 270.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62023 shares in the past one month.

