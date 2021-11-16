Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.54 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless reports standalone net loss of Rs 83.42 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 399.84% in the June 2021 quarter
Maharashtra Seamless spurts after order win
-
Asahi India Glass Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2021.
Asahi India Glass Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2021.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd crashed 6.34% to Rs 518 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28909 shares in the past one month.
Asahi India Glass Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 500.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41165 shares in the past one month.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 693. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48466 shares in the past one month.
Endurance Technologies Ltd shed 4.16% to Rs 1726.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5934 shares in the past one month.
Chalet Hotels Ltd corrected 4.09% to Rs 270.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62023 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU