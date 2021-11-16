Volumes spurt at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter

Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 49.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.88 lakh shares

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 November 2021.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 49.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.04% to Rs.308.45. Volumes stood at 12.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 23.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.1,325.95. Volumes stood at 6.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 21.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.94% to Rs.302.65. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 48.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.449.60. Volumes stood at 30.64 lakh shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd notched up volume of 204.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.77.20. Volumes stood at 44.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)