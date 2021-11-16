IZMO Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gayatri Projects Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Lovable Lingerie Ltd and K.P. Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2021.

IZMO Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 73.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6742 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd crashed 8.05% to Rs 32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd lost 6.06% to Rs 3.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3744 shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd plummeted 5.76% to Rs 149. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36329 shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd corrected 5.58% to Rs 139.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91422 shares in the past one month.

