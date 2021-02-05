Honeywell Automation Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY

Honeywell Automation India reported 3.6% rise in net profit to Rs 149.89 crore on a 3% decline in net sales to Rs 874.16 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Total expenditure declined 3.6% to Rs 686.61 crore while interest expense was down 27.9% to Rs 1.32 crore in the third quarter as compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 202.01 crore, up by 3.9% from Rs 194.44 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense during the quarter decreased by 1.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 48.88 crore.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.It has a wide product portfolio in environmental and combustion controls, and sensing and control, and also provides engineering services in the field of automation and control to global clients.

The stock has gained 40.57% in the past three months while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.23% during the same period.

