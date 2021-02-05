Darshan Orna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2020 quarter
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd and Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2021.
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd and Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2021.
Darshan Orna Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 11.79 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18819 shares in the past one month.
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd crashed 9.45% to Rs 19.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.
W S Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 9.31% to Rs 3.41. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3197 shares in the past one month.
Ashiana Housing Ltd pared 7.49% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11316 shares in the past one month.
Indigo Paints Ltd shed 7.38% to Rs 2660. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU