Darshan Orna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd and Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2021.

Darshan Orna Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 11.79 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18819 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd crashed 9.45% to Rs 19.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 9.31% to Rs 3.41. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3197 shares in the past one month.

Ashiana Housing Ltd pared 7.49% to Rs 94.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11316 shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd shed 7.38% to Rs 2660. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

