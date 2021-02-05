Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65077 shares

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Affle India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Thermax Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2021.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65077 shares. The stock gained 2.39% to Rs.532.75. Volumes stood at 87716 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23861 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.1,121.20. Volumes stood at 16131 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43192 shares. The stock increased 9.85% to Rs.4,169.00. Volumes stood at 37574 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd clocked volume of 38.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.18% to Rs.915.80. Volumes stood at 19.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 9.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.01% to Rs.1,206.85. Volumes stood at 9.44 lakh shares in the last session.

