Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd and GE T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd and GE T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd crashed 13.73% to Rs 215.15 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.01% to Rs 632. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7856 shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd lost 8.36% to Rs 468.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3974 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd shed 7.02% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd pared 6.30% to Rs 116.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20618 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)