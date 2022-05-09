Hong Kong Market closed for holiday

Hong Kong share market closed on Monday, 9 May 2022, in honor of the celebration of Buddha Birthday on May 8.

Buddha's Birthday, a holiday for celebration and reflection for Buddhists, is traditionally celebrated in most of East Asia to commemorate the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 3.8% on Friday following declines in U.

S. shares on worries about fallout from rising interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)