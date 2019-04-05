Hong Kong Market closed on Friday for holiday

The Hong Kong equity market closed on Friday, 05 April 2019, for the Ching Ming Festival holiday.
Markets in Asia edged up on Friday, 05 April 2019, as hopes rise on a potential trade deal between China and the U. S.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said a new consensus had been reached between Beijing and Washington on U. S.-China trade, as per media reports. Liu led a delegation to Washington this week to meet with U. S. officials for another round of high-level negotiations as the two sides seek to end a potentially devastating trade conflict.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU