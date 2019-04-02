Hong Kong Stocks mixed on profit booking

share market gave up early gains and closed mixed on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, as investors locked in profits in afternoon trade after touching a nine-month high. Market losses were, however, capped after better-than-expected factory activity data in and the eased concerns over a possible global economic slowdown. At closing bell, the rose 62.65 points or 0.21% to 29,624.67. The Enterprises Index fell 10.97 points or 0.09% to 11,546.66. Turnover decreased to HK$107.96 billion from HK$128.6 billion on Monday.

Figures released on Monday showed China's sector returned to growth in March after three months of contraction as a series of government stimulus measures took hold. China's activity grew for the first time in four months in March with quicker rises in output and overall new work, according to a private report released yesterday, which also showed the fastest growth in eight months. The General Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures the and is weighted toward private companies, came in at 50.8 in March, rebounding 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, magazine and research firm Markit said. A reading above 50 signals growth while one below 50 means contraction. The PMI is a private survey focusing on smaller businesses and offers a first glimpse into the operating environment. It is closely watched as an alternative to the official PMI.

The official PMI for March released on Sunday was 50.5, compared with 49.2 in February.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit a near six-month high, closing up 1.2 per cent after US factory activity rebounded from a two-year low. The U. S. ISM index for manufacturing rose from a two-year low Monday. That followed better than expected China manufacturing PMIs for March, assuaging growth concerns, though manufacturing data for came in at the lowest since 2013. Meanwhile, U. S.-China trade talks will resume when leads a delegation to later this week.

Blue chips were mostly higher. (00005) added 1.1% to HK$65.45. HKEX (00388) put on 0.8% to HK$279.8. (00700) added 0.3% to HK$366. (00941) rebounded 0.3% to HK$78.35. AIA (01299) put on 1.1% to HK$80.

casino counters saw strong buying orders following better-than-expected March gross gaming revenue (GGR). (00027) rose 4.1% to HK$58.95 becoming the best blue-chip performer. (01928) gained 2.1% to HK$42.3. (02282) put on 1.1% to HK$17.1. (01128) rose 1.5% to HK$20.1. (00880) inched up 0.4% to HK$9.45. (00200) mounted 1.9% to HK$19.28.

Automakers were generally higher. (00175) jumped 1.7% to HK$15.82. (00489) gained 3.6% to HK$8.35. (01211) advanced 2.1% to HK$49.4. (02333) shot up 1.9% to HK$6.06. But (02238) plunged 5.6% to HK$8.66 as it reported weaker earnings.

