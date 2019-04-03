Australia Market climbs to six-month high on upbeat local data, China trade optimism

Australian stock market closed higher for a seventh straight session on Wednesday, 03 April 2019, hitting a fresh six-month peak, in the wake of better-than-expected Australian and trade data in February and optimism on US- trade talks. Barring energy sector, every ASX sectors inclined, with miners the biggest gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 42.69 points, or 0.68%, at 6,285.05 points, while the broader added 40.91 points, or 0.65%, at 6,368.73.

Investors are now looking for news on the progress of the U. S.- trade negotiations that are set to continue in today. As per reports, the U. S. and have resolved most of the outstanding issues and are drawing closer to a final trade agreement. also said on Tuesday that the world's two largest "expect to make more headway" in trade talks this week.

Also helping sentiment was a better-than-forecast increase in a gauge of China's services industries, adding to readings on that showed improvement earlier in the week.

Shares of materials sector was strong performer, with up 2.3% to A$39.91, its highest level since 2011.

Both and Metals reached their highest levels since 2008, meanwhile, with Rio gaining 1.9% to A$100.32 and up 1.8% to A$7.79. added 0.4% and was up 0.1%, while added 0.2%.

Growth stocks consumer discretionary companies moved higher, with and kitchen appliance company Group hit all-time highs, with Jumbo up 6% to A$16, and gaining 4.3% to A$17.53. rocketed 8.2% higher to A$2.91

The big four banks had a more subdued day, with NAB and down, 0.2 and 0.1%, respectively, while rose 0.1% and gained 0.01%.

In economic news, the said that the value of in was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8% on month at A$27.27 billion in February, following the 0.1% gain in January.

The also said that posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.80 billion in February, up from A$4.55 billion in January. Exports were flat on month at A$39.83 billion, while imports fell 1.0% to A$35.03 billion.

service sector remained in contraction in March with a Performance of Service Index score of 44.8, the latest survey from showed on Wednesday. That's up marginally from 44.5 in February, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It's also well below the 12-monthg average of 52.3. Individually, sales, new orders, supplier deliveries, finished stocks and selling prices all were in contraction - while employment, capacity utilization, input prices and average wages all expanded.

CURRENCY: The was up against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday, amid positive signs for the local economy and optimism on US-China trade talks. The was quoted at 71.07 US cents, from 70.85 US cents on Tuesday.

