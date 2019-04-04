Australia Market falls on profit booking

Headline indices of stock market declined on Thursday, 04 April 2019, as investors elected to withdraw profit off the table after its recent run of gains to seven days and hitting fresh 7-month highs yesterday. However, market losses capped on improved hopes of a trade deal to be reached between the US and All ASX sectors declined, with energy, healthcare, financials, industrials, and materials sectors being notable losers. Around late afternoon trade, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 57.94 points, or 0.9%, at 6,227.10 points, while the broader All Ordinaries fell 54.03 points, or 0.85%, at 6,314.70.

Shares of & such as (WPL), (STO) and (BPT) were down in between 1.5% to 3%, after a drop in prices. futures snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected jump in U.

S. crude inventories. WTI crude for May ended down $0.12 or 0.2% at $62.46 a barrel on the

The materials sector was also being weighed down by the major miners despite a near 4% jump in ore prices as supply concerns drive prices higher. Group (BHP), (RIO) and (FMG) were all weaker.

The big four banks were all lower, with down 0.7% to A$26.25, Commonwealth down 0.4% to A$71.09, NAB down 0.7% to A$25.18, and down 0.6% to A$26.18.

(SYR) jumped 11% after the provided a quarterly update for its Balama mine operation in Quarterly production beat the company's own guidance while the average graphite price was at the upper end of its target range.

Elsewhere, (GNC) was 3.3% higher after it announced a of its global malt business from its grains and oils business by the end of 2019. The demerger would create two separate ASX-listed and will also enable the acceleration of a number of cost reduction initiatives across the simplified business.

CURRENCY: dollar continued to strengthen against the U. S. dollar on Thursday, after strong February and trade surplus numbers released yesterday. dollar was quoted at 71.24 US cents, from 71.07 US cents on Wednesday.

