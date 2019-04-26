Hong Kong Market closed up on bargain buying

Hong Kong share market closed slight higher on Friday, 26 April 2019, as investors chased for bottom fishing late afternoon after five days of consecutive decline. The blue-chip index opened down 36 points to 29,513 and briefly dipped 45 points to a day low of 29,504. But it then recovered all its losses and rose 123 points at one stage to a day high of 29,672 on the rally of and HKEX.

At closing bell, the rose 0.2%, or 55.21 points, to 29,605.01. The added 80.08%, or 8.83 points, to 11,510.87.

Blue chips were mostly higher. (00005) edged up 0.1% to HK$67. HKEX (00388) gained 0.9% to HK$272.8. (00700) nudged up 0.3% to HK$384. (00941) put on 1.2% to HK$75.05. AIA (01299) inched up 0.1% to HK$79.9.

Shares of handset components suppliers rebounded. (02018) jumped 2.6% to HK$53.7. (02382) added 0.8% to HK$97.3. (00285) shot up 1.6% to HK$13.62. (00732) rose 3.2% to HK$1.3. (06088) added 1% to HK$4.14.

Shares of gaming counters saw strong buying orders ahead of gaming regulator release of April's gross gaming revenue data next week. (01128) put on 3.8% to HK$22.05. (00027) rose 1.3% to HK$58.85. (01928) gained 1.9% to HK$42.85. (00880) put on 1.4% to HK$9.28. (02282) was up 0.1% to HK$15.98. (00200) unchanged at HK$18.9.

