Australia Market ends edge higher

Australian closed marginal higher in thin trading on Friday, 26 April 2019, as strength in gold and financial stocks offset losses in and materials stocks. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 3.50 points, or 0.05%, at 6,385.65 points, the highest level since January 2008, while the broader added 2.55 points, or 0.04%, at 6,473.16. Australian closed on Thursday, 25 April 2019, for holiday.

Gold stocks were the biggest gainers, after bullion climbed on Friday, as signs of weak global growth rekindled investor interest in the safe-haven and jumped 5.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Financials erased early losses to end higher. gained 0.6%, while rose 0.3%, ahead of earnings from major Australian banks next week.

was the worst performing sector after eased following Brent crude's first touch of $75 for nearly six months - a move that hints at a pullback following the commodity's recent good run. and were the biggest losers in the sector, falling 3.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

Woodside Petroleum, Origin, Oil Search, Caltex, and were each down by more than a percentage point.

Consumer discretionary stocks were also down after lost more than 11% in value following a 15% profit downgrade on weak domestic leisure spending.

CURRENCY: The Australian dollar edged higher against the U. S. dollar on Friday. The Australian dollar was quoted at 70.25 US cents, from 70.16 on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)