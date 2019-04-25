China Market tumbles 2.43%

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed steep lower on Thursday, 25 April 2019, as risk off selloff triggered amid market concern over central bank's shift away from further broad easing moves. Meanwhile, selloff fueled after latest exchange data revealed net outflows recorded through the in Hong Kong for three consecutive days. Wednesday, the latest data available from the Hong Kong stock exchange, disclosed that a net outflow of 3.525 billion yuan was recorded from both and northbound. At closing bell, the benchmark Composite Index dropped 2.43%, or 77.79 points, to 3,123.83. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 3.41%, or 59.63 points, to 1,688.25. The blue- CSI300 index shed 2.2%, or 88.27 points, to 3,941.82.

Their declines came amid net outflows recorded through the in Hong Kong for three consecutive days. Wednesday, the latest data available from the Hong Kong stock exchange, disclosed that a net outflow of 3.525 billion yuan was recorded from both and northbound.

Shares of alcoholic beverages fared poorly despite reports that China's liquor industry profit jumped 24% amid economic slowdown. More than 2,500 Chinese liquor manufacturers saw their combined profit jump 24% in 2018, as a surge in baijiu sales offset a decline in wine consumption, according to data from industry group Alcoholic Drinks Association. That profit jump far exceeded the 7% profit growth for all the Chinese companies listed on the A share market. Total profit for these liquor manufacturers reached 147.65 billion yuan in 2018. Sales also increased 10% to 821.3 billion yuan. Among all types of alcoholic beverages, baijiu, the fiery Chinese spirit, saw its profit up the most. The figure rose 30% to 125.05 billion yuan, making up 85% of the overall industry's profit. But the wine sector fared poorly.

Wine production dropped 7.4% to 629.1 million liters. Revenue and profit also decreased, both down 9.5% to 28.85 billion yuan and 3.063 billion yuan, respectively. Other alcoholic beverages struggled as well. Beer production merely increased 0.5% to 38.12 billion liters, while its profit rose 5.6% to 12.2 billion yuan. The revenue of Huangjiu -- literally yellow wine -- increased 5.4% to 16.7 billion yuan, while profit declined 7.2% to 1.72 billion yuan. Chinese liquor (600519 CH) reported a 32% jump in net income to 11.2 billion yuan in the first quarter. It was up 64.4% for the year as of Wednesday's close, though it was down today by 1.24% to 958 yuan.

Lakala Payment (300773 CH), one of the country's backed by Legend Holdings, hit its first trading day limit of 44%. Its price rose to 47.92 yuan from its issue price of 33.28 yuan. A total of 1.64 million yuan worth of stocks changed hands. The company was founded in 2005 and provides to and sells point-of-sale machines to

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was down against the U. S. dollar on Thursday, as soft mid-point fixing by central Prior to market opening on Thursday, the of China (PBOC) lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.7307 per dollar, about 102 bps or 0.15% weaker than the previous fix of 6.7205, and the softest since March 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan fell to a low of 6.7360 at one point from an open at 6.7330 per dollar, hitting its weakest level since March 29. As of midday, the onshore spot yuan was changing hands at 6.7290, 70 bps weaker than the previous late session close but 0.03% firmer than the midpoint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)