Hong Kong share market closed near four-week low on Thursday, 25 April 2019, registering the fifth consecutive day of losses, amid combination of the market concern over China central bank's shift away from further broad easing moves and the risk of a strengthening US dollar, which could entice foreign investors to withdraw capital out of Hong Kong dollar and yuan assets. At closing bell, the declined 0.86%, or 256.03 points, to 29,549.80. The sank 161.74 points or 1.39% to 11,502.04.

Financial stocks led the index lower, with Insurance (2318 HK) down 2.12% to HK$92.15, and (939 HK) falling 0.72% to HK$6.91.months to March 31, to between 250 million yuan and 350 million yuan.

(1988 HK) slid 2.2%, on the heels of influential shareholder activist saying it was "very likely" the unidentified " within a Mainland-based group" that triggered a warning circular against risky lending practices from the and the The said in a statement Wednesday that the two had conducted joint inspections of an unidentified and other entities in Hong Kong, and found they had entered into a series of complex transactions that give rise to a number of serious concerns. The de-facto central bank said these opaque financing arrangements may conceal embedded financial risks and make it difficult to conduct rigorous risk assessment.

Webb's website -- com -- said Mingsheng was "very likely" the unnamed bank, and its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary (1141 HK) was part of the probe, too. said in a statement it has a complete internal control system, and strictly complies with regulators' requirements, according to Bloomberg, but did not address directly whether it was the subject of the Wednesday regulatory notice. Shares of closed down to HK$5.86, while fell 3.57%, to 27 HK cents.

Property counters were mixed despite Research has recently published a report, reversing its original bearish view on the HK property market. It expects that residential prices to rise by 10% in 2019. (00016) added 1.5% to HK$135.2. (00083) rose 0.6% to HK$13.94. But (00101) fell 1.8% to HK$18.38. CK Asset (01113) also slipped 0.9% to HK$63.35.

Chinese automakers were also dragged down by Geely's weak performance. (01114) and (01958) shed 6.1% and 5.2% to HK$8.61 and HK$5.65 respectively. (01211) sank 3.1% to HK$53.3. (02238) fell 1.1% to HK$9.13. (00489) softened 0.9% to HK$7.89.

Aviation counters remained subdued despite crude futures snapped a three-day rally on rising inventory. (00670) declined by 2.9% to HK$5.39. (00753) retreated 2.7% to HK$9.25. (01055) dropped 3.5% to HK$6.7.

