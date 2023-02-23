Hong Kong Market end mixed

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 72.49 points, or 0.35%, to 20,351.35, the lowest level since January 3. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 27.19 points, or 0.4%, to 6,859.95.
Among blue chips, Techtronic sank 19 per cent to HK$74.95.
Alibaba Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$95.40 while NetEase added 4 per cent to HK$138.90. Smartphone maker Xiaomi added 0.2 per cent to HK$12.26 and bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing slid 0.7 per cent to HK$325.20
