Hong Kong Market end mixed

Hong Kong share market finished session with mixed note on Thursday, 23 February 2023, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, on concerns about rising geopolitical risks as China and Russia strengthened their ties.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 72.49 points, or 0.35%, to 20,351.35, the lowest level since January 3. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 27.19 points, or 0.4%, to 6,859.95.

Among blue chips, Techtronic sank 19 per cent to HK$74.95.

Alibaba Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$95.40 while NetEase added 4 per cent to HK$138.90. Smartphone maker Xiaomi added 0.2 per cent to HK$12.26 and bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing slid 0.7 per cent to HK$325.20

