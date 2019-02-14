Hong Kong Market ends 0.23% down

Headline indices of the share market closed down on Thursday, 14 February 2019, as investors awaited news from two-day US- high-level trade negotiations starting today. Market losses were, however, capped on better-than-expected trade data. At closing bell, the fell 65.54 points or 0.23% to 28,432.05. The Enterprises Index dropped 28.75 points or 0.26% to 11,170.35. Turnover decreased to HK$103.8 billion from HK$121 billion on Wednesday.

China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in January after a shock decline the previous month, while imports fell much less than expected. China's January dollar-denominated exports rose 9.1% from a year ago, ompared with the previous month's 4.4% decline, according to Chinese customs data. China's imports fell 1.5% over the same period. Imports in December fell 7.6% from a year ago. Thus, China's overall trade surplus of $39.16 billion in January. China's closely watched trade surplus with the U. S. fell to $27.3 billion in January, from $29.87 billion in December.

In January, China's exports to the U. S. fell 2.4% from a year ago, while imports from its trade war opponent tanked 41.2% over the same period.

Investors were watching for developments coming out of today and tomorrow as they sized up positive remarks by US about trade talks with China. Today, US and will meet with Chinese officials to try and come up with a deal. They are also scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping.

U. S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25% from 10% if the two sides do not reach a deal by March 1.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters at the that trade talks with China were going along very well, a comment that came ahead of high-level meetings between Chinese and central Yi Gang, and US and

The negotiations over the next two days will centre on structural changes demanded by the US of China relating to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-trade barriers, cyber intrusions and cybertheft among others.

Performance of blue chips was lackluster. (00005) inched up 0.1% to HK$67.2. HKEX (00388) nudged down 0.4% to HK$257.8. (00700) dipped 1.7% to HK$341.8. (00941) edged up 0.3% to HK$83.4. AIA (01299) rose 0.4% to HK$74.8.

Handset component makers fell after (02382) issued a profit warning. The stock slid 5% to HK$88.65 becoming the worst blue-chip loser. (02018) retreated 2.9% to HK$54.6.

Chinese developers were mixed, with (00688) rising 2.3% to HK$29.55. But (02007) slipped 3.2% to HK$10.84. (01109) dipped 1% to HK$29.85. China (03333) also sank 3.6$ to HK$24.2.

Education players were higher after launched reforms on Top Education (01752) surged 20% to HK$0.39. China Xinhua Education (02779) soared 10.7% to HK$2.79. China 21st Century Education (01598) and (01569) shot up 6.7% to HK$0.96 and HK$1.75.

