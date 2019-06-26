Australia Market trades softer ahead of G20 Summit

Headline indices of equity market were lower on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, following the weak cues from Wall Street overnight after comments from Federal Reserve did not appear to signal the imminent interest rate cut. Around late afternoon, the S&P/ASX200 index dropped 6.63 points, or 0.1%, at 6,651.40 points, while the broader All Ordinaries sank 7.04 points, or 0.1%, at 6,727.50.

The US share market declined on Tuesday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to a report showing a substantial deterioration in U. S. consumer confidence in the month of June. Additional selling pressure was generated in reaction to comments from the U. S. Federal Reserve that is assessing whether current economic uncertainties call for lower rates, but noted the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been. On the Wall Street, ended about 179 points lower at 26,548.22. The S&P 500 also closed approximately 0.95% lower at 2,917.38, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.51% to close at around 7,884.72.

Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the U. S.- trade front, with Presidents and set to meet at the summit later this week. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries.

S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.

Market expectations for a meaningful breakthrough being achieved in U. S.- trade talks are quite low, so any signs of an improvement could bode well for risk sentiment.

Financials were major drag n the index, with the big four banks -- ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth and National Australia - were lower in a range of 0.1% to 0.3%.

were higher after jumped in the Asian trading hours, as the international futures contract surged 1.4% to $65.97 per barrel, while U. S. crude futures soared 2.01% to $58.99 per barrel. The moves come as U. S.- relations remain tense following the announcement of fresh tariffs by on after the latter downed an unmanned American drone last week. Among energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, and were lower in a range of 0.2% to 0.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The edged up against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday. The was quoted at $0.6964, compared to $0.6960 on Tuesday.

