Hong Kong Market falls on profit booking

The Hong Kong share market declined for the first time in seven sessions in row on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, as investors locked in profits after a quiet Wall Street session with all eyes on a heavily anticipated US- meeting at the Group of 20 summit later this week. . Market sentiment was also impacted by reports noting three of them have been spotlighted in a US probe of alleged sanctions violations. At closing bell, the dropped 1.15%, or 327.02 points, to 28,185.98. The Enterprises Index was down 1.92%, or 210.53 points, to 10,742.41.

The main event this week (Fri-Sat) is the meeting in and in particular the potential meeting between Presidents and on the sidelines. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries. and the U. S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.

Chinese conversed with U. S.

Trade and on Monday ahead of talks between Xi and Trump later this week.

said in a statement on Tuesday that the country's had a phone call with and U. S. Trade on Monday. They discussed trade and agreed to maintain communications, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Tensions between the two countries have remained high since a recent attack on near the

Chinese stocks fell as more lending to small firms, vulnerable to an economic slowdown, raised concerns of strains on the balance sheets of lenders. Banks also came under pressure after a report noting three of them have been spotlighted in a US probe of alleged sanctions violations. (1398 HK) was down 1.32% at HK$5.60, (939 HK) fell 1.21% to HK$6.51, and was down 1.22% at HK$3.23. (3328 HK) lost 3.71% to HK$5.95; while Banks (3968 HK) plunged 7.67% to HK$38.5.

Main board debutante (1951 HK), ended at HK$9.28, lower than its opening at HK$9.90, or 15.9% higher than its offer price at HK$8.54 at market opening.

