Hong Kong Market ends higher

Hong Kong stock market finished session higher on Friday, 18 June 2021, as investors sentiments boosted up after the White House signalled direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be held as early as next month.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 0.85%, or 242.68 points, to 28,801.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.54%, or 56.72 points, to 10,646.39.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the commerce & industry sector added 2.1%, while utilities sector fell 0.41%, the properties sector fell 0.35%, and the finance sector fell 0.53%.

Sportswear firms and automobile stocks gained.

Anta Sports Products was among the biggest winners, up 6.3%, while 361 Degrees International advanced 5.7% and Li Ning added 2%. BYD Company rose 4.9% and Geely Auto gained 5.3%.

