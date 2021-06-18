Australia Market ends higher

The Australian share market finished session higher on Friday, 18 June 2021, as gains in shares of technology, health and payment companies helped offset a banking and mining decline.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 9.82 points, or 0.13%, to 7,368.85. The broader All Ordinaries added 23.76 points, or 0.31%, to 7,624.31.

Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining 3.53%, followed by consumer discretionary (up 2%), telecommunication services (up 1.9%), healthcare(up 1.3%), and industrials (up 1.2%). Energy was worst performing sector, falling 1.9%, followed materials (down 1.1%), and financial (down 0.7%) sectors.

The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were ZIP Co (up 9.9%), Mesoblast (up 7.9%), Pointsbet Holdings (up 7.4%), CLinuvel Pharmaceutical (up 7.2%), and Afterpay (up 6.5%), while the worst performing stocks were Santos (down 3.6%), Newcrest Mining (down 3%), Oil Search (down 2.9%), Nuix (down 2.5%), and BHP Group (down 2.5%).

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar fell to its lowest since December, touching 75.12 US cents as the greenback extended gains in the wake of Thursday' hawkish pivot by the US Fed.

